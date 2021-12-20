JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Winners have been announced in the annual Christmas house-decorating contest in Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood.

They include John Natta, first place; Lou and Carol Schaffer and Odie, second place; Marie Wissinger, third place; Donna Cyburt, fourth place; Brian Vogel, fifth place; Lisa Ruffing, sixth place; and Megan Garmen, seventh place.

Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller served as judge.

Winners received gift certificates from area businesses.

