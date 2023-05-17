EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Windber woman has been charged following a 2021 Richland Township crash that killed a man.
Richland Township police filed charges in March against Sonya Marie Pekala, 58, in the Nov. 21, 2021, crash on Theatre Drive.
Pekala is charged with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of controlled substances and a summary count of driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Daniel Radack, 60, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon and collided with a 2021 Kia Telluride SUV, driven by Pekala, which crossed the center line, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint said that Pekala told officers she had been prescribed a pain pump for her back and gave no reason for crossing the center line. She was found to be under the influence of fentanyl, meprobamate, carisoprodol, hydromorphone and delta-carboxy THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
Radack died on Nov. 23, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown due to multiple blunt-force injuries with complications, according to the complaint.
Pekala’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 before District Judge Susan Gindelsperger.
