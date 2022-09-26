JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Windber resident was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting three Johnstown police officers after they allegedly found her screaming as she staggered through the woods in Lorain Borough, authorities said.
City police charged Amber Rae Leventry, 30, of the 400 block of 22nd Street, with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the 1500 block of Penrod Street for the report of a woman yelling in the woods. Police reported that they arrived to find Leventry intoxicated and screaming that someone had stolen her vehicle.
Leventry allegedly fought with police when they handcuffed her and placed her in the back of a patrol car.
Leventry allegedly punched and kicked officers at the Public Safety Building and broke a bench in the holding cell, the affidavit said.
She was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
