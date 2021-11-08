The Windber area will mark Veterans Day with a parade through the borough Thursday, followed by a salute to those who served at Windber Veterans Park.
The Veterans Day celebration is sponsored by the Windber Veterans Association composed of the American Legion Windber Post No. 137, Windber VFW Post No. 4795 and the World War II 50th Anniversary Commemorative Committee,” the group wrote in a release to media.
Windber VFW Post No. 4795 is coordinating activities for this year’s Veterans Day under the direction of Commander Bob Foster.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with the salute to veterans ceremony to occur immediately afterward at Veteran’s Park along Graham Avenue.
This year’s guest speaker is Sgt. 1st Class Brian J. Reighard Jr., a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He now serves as the Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 252nd Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion.
