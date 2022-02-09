WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Borough has found a firm to turn the community’s historic dance hall into a year-round draw – albeit at a higher price tag than council first expected.
Windber council voted Tuesday to approve Indiana County-based CNC Construction’s $1,499,000 bid to revamp Windber Recreation Park’s Ballroom – a move that should enable the contractor to get work underway by April, Borough Council President John Holden said.
Earlier estimates, including a preliminary engineering study, put the construction cost at approximately $1 million – a similar amount to the state redevelopment grant Windber secured for the project in 2020.
But that was before COVID-19 complications threw the economy for a spin, eventually creating supply chain logjams and causing other costs to surge. Construction costs across much of the globe have risen.
“It is what it is,” Holden said, “but the end result is that we’re going to have a building that will be a showpiece that there’s not really anything else like within a 50-mile radius. These improvements to Windber ballroom are the final piece of the puzzle – and our park and community are going to benefit from it.”
The ballroom was built just outside the borough at Windber Recreation Park in 1910 and has been a community gathering space since – hosting dances, summer receptions and seasonal events when the weather is right.
But while it’s open-air style is part of the venue’s charm, it has to be buttoned up for the winter when the weather turns cold.
Windber Borough officials’ plans to change that includes heating and air conditioning work, electrical upgrades and the addition of a commercial kitchen.
Roofing and other exterior upgrades are also planned, as well as updates to the ballroom’s restrooms.
Windber Borough officials have spent the past year working to meet state requirements to get the project underway. They envision the ballroom as a revenue generator once it’s operational, with the crowds it could bring for weddings and other events also providing an economic boost to Windber businesses before and after the ballroom gatherings.
Council first hoped to get the project awarded in December, but ended up rebidding the project earlier this year after the project yielded just one bid.
This time around, CNC was one of four bidders and the project’s lowest, borough officials said.
Council approved the award and motion to proceed in a 6-0 vote.
But Holden said there’s flexibility to make some changes that could cut costs. A bride’s “lounge” is already being shifted into the existing structure to save money.
The borough has some funding left over from its initial loan to cover preliminary planning costs and, separately, a portion of Windber’s federal Rescue Plan funds may also be able to be used to cover the extra renovation costs, he said.
“And we’ve got some irons in the fire to seek additional funding – whether that’s via government or private sources,” he said, noting that he’s optimistic the borough will find solutions. “We’re want to make sure the borough, including council, and our residents have as little liability as possible.”
As planned, the project would be completed by year’s end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.