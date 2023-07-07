WINDBER – A Windber man was charged with intimidating a witness when he turned up at a man's house and threatened his life if he pressed charges in a pending criminal case, authorities allege.
Windber police charged Terry Christopher Hillegas, 50, of the 100 block pf Clearview Heights, with felony counts of intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness or victim and intimidation of witnesses or victims. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Hillegas allegedly drove to a Graham Avenue residence on July 2 and attempted to convince the man to drop the charges in a pending case.
Hillegas allegedly climbed from his vehicle and began yelling at the man, threatening to end his life if he continued to press criminal charges. Police did not give details on the pending case.
The incident was reportedly seen by four residents. One of the residents walked the man to the police station on Graham Avenue, where charges were filed against Hillegas
Hillegas was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
