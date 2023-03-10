WINDBER, Pa. – State police in Somerset have charged Matthew Douglas Hoyt, 39, of the 1300 block of Jackson Street, with four counts each of corruption of minors and indecent exposure.
He also was charged Wednesday with one count of harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Hoyt allegedly wore women's underwear and exposed himself in front of minors. Hoyt allegedly fondled one of the minors.
Criminal charges were filed after a woman arrived at the state police barracks to discuss incidents that took place from 2018 until 2021 at a residence on Clear Shade Drive, in Paint Township, and after forensic interviews were conducted with two minors.
Hoyt was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
