EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Windber man entered a guilty plea to charges of criminal trespassing, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in Cambria County court Thursday.
Matthew Washko, 40, was accused of breaking into a woman’s residence, striking her with a gun and kicking her in the head last year.
The plea came before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry as a jury was to be selected in his case.
According to a criminal complaint, Washko entered a woman’s home in Dale Borough just before midnight on Sept. 13.
The woman was awoken by a notification on her cell phone that indicated there was motion on a security camera at her door and recognized it was Washko and immediately called 911, the complaint said.
Washko forced his way into the apartment and entered the bedroom while the woman was on the phone, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, he allegedly pulled the woman from the bed and choked her, kicked her in the head with steel-toed boots and hit her in the head with a pistol and said “This is what God wants,” and then fled before police arrived.
The woman was treated at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
