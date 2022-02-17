WINDBER, Pa. – Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is among 18 rural hospitals participating in a health care model a national expert described as the “crown jewel” among rural projects nationwide.
The remarks came last week during a Center for Rural Pennsylvania hearing about Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Model.
Another speaker, National Rural Health Association Chief Operations Officer Brock Slabach called the Rural Health Model a “crown jewel” among rural innovation projects and a catalyst for change, including private and public payors, the program has helped align incentives, he said.
Hospital President Tom Kurtz was among those who testified at the hearing in Harrisburg.
He describes the Rural Health Model as a way to transition from a volume-based, fee-for-service model to a value-based model that focuses more on quality.
“The one thing I can say about this model is it works,” Kurtz said in his opening statement to the state agency.
Later, he said he wanted to emphasize the model’s success and provide examples of its impact on Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Established in 2019, the model provides hospitals about 70% of the cash to operate each year. The funding is provided through Medicare and Medicaid and insurance companies participating to determine if the model is sustainable.
Participating hospitals had to develop an organizational plan for operating under a fixed global budget, Kurtz said.
“That means 70% of the revenue is fixed, regardless of how many patients we see,” Kurtz said.
The model served as a lifeline to protect some of the state’s rural hospitals from closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, those testifying told the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
“Stable cash flow to a small rural hospital is tantamount to its existence,” said Loren Stone, CEO of Endless Mountains Health Systems in Susquehanna County.
But the benefits go beyond the financial bottom line, Kurtz said. Having a reliable funding stream allows participants to explore ways to improve care and outcomes.
“We’ve got several projects we developed – because we were participants – that we would have never done without the program,” Kurtz said. “There are more benefits to this model than just the monetary benefits. There are the patient benefits.”
Those benefits provided the focus for Kurtz’ official testimony last week.
“Some of the presenters focused more on the financial,” he said. “We focused more on the clinical programs we implemented.”
Kurtz has been a proponent of the Rural Health Model since 2019.
“It is a transition from volume-based to value- based reimbursement,” Kurtz said in February 2000. “It flattens out the revenue stream and makes budgeting easy.”
In May, he told The Tribune-Democrat: “We joined Pennsylvania Rural Health Model and that literally saved our hospital through COVID. We protected 70% of our revenue with the global payment system. At the height of it, we were down almost 80% in our volumes. Models like that are going to be the salvation of rural hospitals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.