JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Windber woman will stand trial in Cambria County court in connection with the 2021 Richland Township crash that killed a man, authorities said.
Sonya Marie Pekala, 58, of the 400 block of Eighth Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
“Clearly, this is an unfortunate situation,” Pekala’s attorney Michael Filia, of Richland Township, said.
Richland Township police Capt. Rick Pollino charged Pekala for the head-on crash on Theatre Drive on Nov. 21, 2021, that killed 60-year-old Daniel Radack.
Pekala was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of controlled substances and a summary traffic violation.
Police said Pekala was driving a 2021 Kia Telluride SUV when she allegedly crossed the double yellow line, colliding with Radack’s 2005 Dodge Neon.
Pekala told officers that she had been prescribed a pain pump for a back injury, but gave no reason for crossing the center line, a complaint affidavit said.
Pekala was found to be under the influence of fentanyl, meprobamate, Carisoprodol, Hydromorphone and Delta-9 Carboxy THC.
Radack died Nov. 23, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown due to multiple blunt-force injuries.
Pekala remains free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
