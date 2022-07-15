WINDBER, Pa. – Kim Moore, an administrator with the Greater Johnstown School District, was selected to become the new high school principal at Windber Area.
Moore was chosen at a special board meeting on July 12.
She has lived in Windber Borough for 18 years and decided to make the move from Greater Johnstown to expand her horizons.
"I have become very attached to the Johnstown community – the families and especially the students, whom I am going to miss terribly," Moore said. "However, when the opportunity arose to advance my career at my home school district, I could not pass it up."
Moore spent the past 10 years with Greater Johnstown. During that time, she served as the assistant principal of the middle and elementary schools, as well as one year as the special education coordinator.
Ric Lucas, Windber's acting superintendent, said Moore was a perfect fit for his district.
"We're really looking forward to her transitioning in and joining our administration and great team of teachers," he said.
Lucas praised Moore's background as a school counselor, her work in dropout prevention and her administrative credentials.
"She's got experience across all three building levels," Lucas said.
Moore has a K-12 principal's certification and master's degree in educational leadership from Edinboro University.
She also has a master's in community counseling and secondary guidance certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Moore earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.
She was hired as Windber principal at a salary of $90,000.
Moore replaces Matthew Voland, who left the position after one year to return to the classroom as a teacher at another district.
District administrators began searching for Voland's successor prior to his last day at the end of June.
Moore is the fourth high school principal Windber has had in as many years.
Voland replaced Scott McClain, who held the position for one year, and prior to him Jason Hicks also was there for just a year.
Lucas was the principal before Hicks and he served in that building for five years.
As the upcoming school year approaches, Lucas said he's confident Moore will be a great addition and help provide a high quality education at Windber.
The new principal is excited about the transition.
"I am looking forward to giving back in a very special way," Moore said. "I am truly grateful and excited to serve as principal of their high school."
She added that her children attended Windber Area and she and her husband Bo "have always been impressed with the district and all of the devoted faculty there that we have worked so closely with over the years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.