WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Area School District officials approved more than $600,000 in work this week to add a new heating and air conditioning system to the middle school.
It's a project that will replace the middle school's problem-plagued floor model heat ventilators with new models that also provide air conditioning, said Richard Lucas, the district's director of school enhancement.
"The existing units are in the older part of the school and we've had trouble with them for years, particularly during colder weather," Lucas said, noting that the issue occurred as recently as Christmastime.
The district has been planning to replace the units for the past few years through COVID-19-related relief funds, but supply chain issues delayed the work.
Berlin-based Darr Construction was the low bidder on all three segments of work, which include general construction ($102,000), HVAC ($485,290) and electrical ($35,000) contracts.
Board officials approved the bids in a 5-0 vote.
Lucas said the end result of the work will create a more efficient system buildingwide, tying together the entire HVAC system into one network.
"It's going to make it a lot easier to control energy consumption," he said.
Lucas said the district federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds were set aside for the work, but to avoid the possibility of meeting their spending deadline – September – reserve funds will be used and the district will instead cover payroll costs with the ESSER funds.
"In the end, everything is being paid for – we just had to have a contingency plan in case these (units) don't arrive on time," he said.
"We're still using the ESSER funds in a way that is allowable ... and this project won't cost taxpayers."
The aim is to have work underway this summer, he said.
