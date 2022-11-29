'Who we are': JAHA launches $100K fund drive to support Johnstown Flood Museum, train station

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert stood next to a blown-up photocopy of a letter, written by famed historian David McCullough, that extolled the importance of the Johnstown Flood Museum, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023.
McCullough, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner whose first book was “The Johnstown Flood,” sent the note to Burkert in 1989, the centennial year of the devastating 1889 Flood. In it, the author, who died earlier this year, referred to the Flood Museum as “a spectacular example of what talent and a strong sense of community can achieve.”
Burkert used the letter to highlight the museum’s impact during a press conference held on Tuesday to launch JAHA’s annual fund drive.
Money raised will help with numerous projects, including the 50th anniversary celebration, along with upgrades to two JAHA-owned buildings – the museum and Johnstown Train Station. Both need structural work. Plans are also being designed to add modern exhibits at the museum and to transform the train station into a tourism center and transportation hub.
The goal is to bring in $100,000, of which almost $26,000 has already been obtained.
“I don’t know of any museums that make money,” Burkert said. “They all need grants and support from their communities to keep going.
"I think the need is more compelling this year because there was a lot with COVID(-19). We have two building projects coming on – the Flood Museum and the train station. We’re not that big of a nonprofit agency. We do history. We do music. But we’re taking on big community responsibilities here. Our goal is to make Johnstown a more successful and more attractive place, particularly central Johnstown.”
Barry Gallagher, a board member, described JAHA as a story-telling organization.
“Johnstown has a multitude of stories, amazing stories about our steel industry, coal mining, the 1889 Flood, immigration,” Gallagher said. “All of these things mean something. They all make us who we are as a community. They’re also incredible resources and assets.”
JAHA also operates the Stone Bridge lights, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center.
“These projects are successful because people are attracted to real places that tell an authentic story,” Gallagher said.