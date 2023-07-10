Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sweet and earthy aroma of fermenting fruit permanently fills the B&L Wine Cellars building in the Bon Air section of Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
More than 2,000 gallons of wine are made at the site every year.
The finished products – two dozen varieties of reds, whites, blushes, fruits, dries and sweets – are then sold at B&L’s original location in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood; Happy Camper’s Market in New Centerville, Somerset County; Wandering Spirits in Ligonier; and special events such as festivals throughout the region.
Customers have been enjoying the wines since then-partners Rich Lamm and Chip Brill opened the business in early 2013.
“We really feel good about it,” said Lamm, who currently owns the winery with his wife, Toni Lamm. “When people tell us how good our wine is, it really makes us feel good. Makes it worth doing all the work.”
Rich Lamm first got into winemaking as an award-winning hobbyist.
“It was a lot of fun,” Lamm said. “It started when we were home winemakers. You start out making kits. Then you start off crawling on your hands and knees, picking strawberries, all kinds of fruits and stuff.”
Lamm explained the process of transitioning from a hobby to a business, saying, “Every time I looked at my money in my 401(k), it went down, so I said, ‘You know what, might as well just invest in myself,’ so that’s what we did.”
The winemaking process is larger now, involving industrial metal vats, almost two dozen oak barrels, and fruits brought in from outside the region. The work is done by the Lamms; their son, Brandon Lamm; friends; and a few employees.
Brandon Lamm has spent the past few years learning the business, making wine in Bon Air and managing the bar in Cambria City.
“The big thing was whenever I started, I was just the bartender, and people were asking me a lot of detailed questions about the wine, and I’d be calling (my dad) every day,” Brandon Lamm said.
“So then eventually it just turned into ‘Let me see what this is all about and get dirty with it.’ When you start, it’s just a big mess, but then you’ve got to keep perfecting it and perfecting it. You make this nice little perfect bottle, put a label on it and send it out. It’s a good feeling, honestly.”
B&L’s Cambria City location has a bar and an event room.
The Lamms often bring in musicians and food trucks for their guests.
“The best thing is on Fridays, we’ll get people from out of town, and they’re always saying, ‘We wish we had something like this where we live,’ ” Brandon Lamm said.
“That makes me feel good because it’s like we’re doing something right.”
