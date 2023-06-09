Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
EBENSBURG, Pa. – Tucked behind her Ebensburg home is Stacy Sweeney’s “She Shed.”
She is often found toiling away for hours on end, carefully crafting cookies, cakes, cupcakes and other treats.
She started her at-home business, Sweet Boxed Treats, in 2018 after combining her love of culinary arts with her affinity for artistic endeavors.
“Cookies are my specialty,” Sweeney said. “That’s kind of how I got started.”
Since then, her business has boomed, providing little downtime, but still offering a flexible schedule.
“My kids get mad because I’m out here all the time,” Sweeney joked.
What started her down this path was the ending of another career.
For 20 years, Sweeney was a respiratory therapist, and, for a portion of that time, she drove to Pittsburgh for work.
When the storefront at which she was employed closed in 2016, she began searching for a different job.
During that time, she began toying with cookie decorating and posted her designs on Facebook.
To Sweeney’s surprise, someone turned her into the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for selling goods while unlicensed.
When she called to get the situation straightened out, the then-amateur baker decided to go through with getting the license, and a quick adjustment to her kitchen got Sweet Boxed Treats up and running.
However, Sweeney outgrew the space rapidly.
Every space in her kitchen was overrun with baking supplies and goods.
“It just took over,” she said.
That’s when she hired a local builder to construct what she refers to as her “She Shed.”
Now, Sweeney bakes in the kitchen and moves her goods to the adjacent structure near her back door for decoration.
Her offerings range from cookies, cakes, cupcakes and gobs to cinnamon rolls and cake pops.
Sweeney uses edible markers to decorate her cookies – for example, she just made a commemorative batch for the Path of the Flood Historic Races – and piping bags for the cakes, and she has an edible printer for detailed designs.
“I have had cookies, cakes and cupcakes made by her,” customer Alison Moschgat said. “All of them were always good, and everyone raves when we get them. Her cookies are always soft and they are extremely good.”
Moschgat discovered Sweet Boxed Treats in 2020 and fell in love with Sweeney’s baked goods.
“I found her on Facebook and I’ve been going ever since,” she said. “She is a very nice person, amazing baker and goes over the top for her costumers.”
Moschgat added that Sweeney has “a way of making the cake really soft and the icing is always delicious.”
The baker keeps her recipes close to the vest, but did share that most of her recipes started out as ordinary instructions.
But throughout the years, she’s made adjustments to the directions that make them all her own.
During her time in business, Sweeney hasn’t rested on her laurels.
She’s often made trips to New York City to take classes at the Institute of Culinary Education, the No. 1 culinary school in the country, according to its website.
Sweeney had wanted to go into culinary education after graduating from Greater Johnstown High School and seriously considered the option as a teenager.
However, she was encouraged to pursue a different career.
Although she took a detour to getting to her goal, Sweeney is happy with how it all turned out and said that business is great.
Graduation season is always a busy time for her, but she’s also typically booked for baby showers, bridal showers, weddings and several other similar events.
“It never slows down,” Sweeney said.
She’s considered opening a storefront to expand Sweet Boxed Treats, but ultimately prefers her shed compared to running a business.
“Stacy’s cakes and cake pops are always delicious,” customer Kelli Yewcic said. “They are baked fresh with a variety of flavors to choose from. The cookies make great party favors with amazing hand-created designs.”
She also discovered Sweeney in 2020, and has been buying from her ever since.
Yewcic commended the baker’s intricate designs on cookies and cakes, and noted that if she “is not familiar with your theme, she will search until she finds it.”
“She has not disappointed yet,” Yewcic said. “From narwhals to ‘Bluey,’ dinosaurs, Disney, donuts theme and ‘Floogals,’ my children have loved every cake, cookie and cake pop. It is very rare that we have any leftovers to bring home after a party.”
She also said family and friends look forward to Sweeney’s treats every year at birthday parties.
Although Sweeney’s enterprise is successful – having done business all around the country – she said she hopes to move to Florida when her husband retires in five years.
Her dream is to bake at Walt Disney World.
Sweeney visits the amusement park often and has maintained a love for Disney’s numerous characters and franchises for years.
Throughout her shed are the familiar faces of Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, Olaf from “Frozen,” Abu from “Aladdin” and many more.
Sweeney said she loves Disney and it would be an amazing opportunity to share her creations with parkgoers.
For more information about Sweet Boxed Treats, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.