A Westmoreland County man faces a DUI charge after state troopers allegedly found him Thursday morning asleep behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was stuck on U.S. 22 east in West Wheatfield Township, state police in Indiana said.
Troopers said they were dispatched at 1 a.m. for a reported disabled vehicle on the northern berm against the cement median with the engine still running.
A trooper opened the door, placed the truck in park and woke the driver, who was identified as Ian McCarthy, 22, of New Florence.
Troopers said they found a half empty bottle of Michelob Ultra in the center console. McCarthy was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood test.
