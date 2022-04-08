JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop High School students have raised $1,500 for the Women’s Help Center through a “Penny Wars” fundraiser.
The event was organized by teacher Brian Moore, who’s retiring from the district soon after a 30-year career.
He’s teaching a public service course this year, and that’s where the “Penny Wars” activity arose from.
During the fundraiser, designated classrooms at the high school competed against each other toward a group total using only pennies, while students from other cohorts added other change to the receptacles.
The Women’s Help Center provides violence prevention and character education programs for local students, such as those at Westmont, to foster positive relationships and help prevent domestic violence.
