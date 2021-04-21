This production was a tribute to anyone who’s known the highs and lows of the audition process.
Westmont Hilltop High School Theatre Department presented its original production ”Audition: The Musical” Friday through Sunday at the high school. The shows gave audiences a window into that fateful day with a mix of performing, anxiety and anticipation.
The script was written by production team member Biff Barron, along with input from junior Zachary Jones.
Amanda Tresnicky, producer of the musical, said when the team had to find a way to have a theatrical performance that would be safe for students during a pandemic, while also highlighting the amount of talent.
“We had 18 seniors in the production so we looked for ways to showcase as many of them as possible with solos and duets while also thinking about what would happen if students went into quarantine,” she said. “So we thought, let’s write our own show that allows the students to rehearse and perform in small groups but would still tie it all together into a bigger show. If we needed to take kids out if they were sick or in quarantine, the show would still be intact.”
The musical tells the story of the emotions students experience as they audition for a high school production and it’s all happening in one room over the course of a few hours.
Students are instructed to choose monologues and songs from their favorite musicals and perform in costume, but they have no idea what show they are auditing for.
“It’s all tied together with songs,” Tresnicky said. “They’re singing all these songs from different shows as they wait for their audition time.”
Songs featured include “The Song That Goes Like That,” from “Spamalot”; “That’s How We Know,” from “Enchanted”; “Maybe This Time,” from “Cabaret”; “Cats Medley,” from “Cats”; “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman”; and “Rock of Ages Medley,” from “Rock of Ages.”
“Our goal was to create a show based on the experiences that so many of us have had, forming characters based on personalities and familiar scenarios we’ve encountered throughout our time as students and as professionals working with students in musical theater,” Tresnicky said.
Jones, who was member of the rock band for the “Rock of Ages Medley,” said helping to write that scene was an enjoyable experience.
“I knew we needed something that we could all get behind,” he said. “The medley was something that was familiar. The music was memorable, and I think we can all agree it turned out awesome.”
Jones said he was glad he chose to audition for the musical.
“I also am proud of the band and everyone else who had been a part of this year’s musical,” he said. “It may not have been a normal musical, but it exceeded expectations.”
Tresnicky said the show was full of humor and teachers wanted the students to have fun with it.
“We didn’t want it to have anything to do with COVID, we wanted them to be able to focus on something positive,” she said.
The performance can be viewed for free at vimeo.com/538153194/fb9c1b010b.
“We’re hoping to share something positive with the community and give them something to feel good about in these difficult times that we’ve all experienced,” Tresnicky said.
