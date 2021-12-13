JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 601 Luzerne St., Westmont.
The chancel choir and the children’s choir will present “Seven Noels: Songs to Light the World” by Pepper Choplin, as well as music by John Rutter, John Frederick Hudson, Mack Wilburg and Dan Forrest.
The program will be accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra.
The chorus and orchestra will be conducted by James Hutchinson, minister of music.
The concert is free of charge, but donations will benefit Westmont Family Counseling Ministries and Geneva Preschool.
