JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s not clear whether the Westmont Borough Council will commit to a $750,000 state grant that had been awarded for a bike lane project on Stanford Avenue. The same monies could perhaps be redirected to improving pedestrian and cyclist access elsewhere in the borough, or even be returned to the state.
Westmont Hilltop School Board President Rob Gleason addressed the council on Tuesday, asking its members to consider shifting the funds to improving Veta Lane – another access road to Westmont Hilltop High School – if the council is inclined to reject the notion of a bike lane on Stanford.
“If you determine you don’t want to do lanes on Stanford, we can look at that (improving Veta),” he said, adding that he also must discuss the idea with the school board.
The borough council – and thus the school district – loses the grant if a contract for a project is not solidified by Aug. 1, he said.
The council received the grant last summer after Westmont Hilltop School District had requested the borough council apply. Only boroughs were qualified for the grant, but it was geared toward the school district’s multi-modal plans.
Bike lanes would allow students to bike to school and benefit the whole community by encouraging cycling, school board members have said.
About 30 residents attended a November public hearing hosted by the council on the subject. A map showed borough easement changes that a bike lane would necessitate. Residents expressed concerns about safety and private property disruption.
And although the borough has grant monies available for the project in the amount of $750,000, excess costs and soft costs of building a bike lane would be absorbed by Westmont Borough’s budget. Those costs could be greater than the grant, some residents have speculated.
Terri and Louis Schenfeld moved to a Woodcrest Drive, in the area of Stanford, in the early 1980s. The safety discussion regarding Stanford Avenue is not new, Terri Schenfeld said.
In 1987, developers presented plans to build more homes in surrounding acreage around Stanford, which was untenable, in Schenfeld’s opinion.
“Stanford appeared dangerous even then, with traffic flow limited to the homeowners there,” Terri said in a letter she submitted to the board after that November meeting.
She said she helped form a property owners action committee to fight development of more lots.
“We had meetings, collected dues hired our own out-of-town attorney and engineer who did title searches, collected data, land profile maps, flood plains, stormwater data and law and more,” she wrote in her letter. “A bike path does not solve the safety issues discussed then – it has potential to increase risk.”
Gleason gave a nod to the concerns of residents, including Schenfeld.
“One thing the hearing pointed out is that Stanford needs reconstruction,” he said, urging the council to explore state grants for that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.