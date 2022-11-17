JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop school board approved roughly $34,000 in maintenance repairs for the telescopic bleachers in the elementary and junior-senior high school gymnasiums at Thursday’s meeting.
“The repairs will bring the bleachers up to operational and safety standards,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
John Messina, facilities committee chairman, described the work as routine maintenance.
According to the approved quote from CM Eichenlaub Co., the costs are associated with aisle steps, friction tape, gear box motor materials, decking and related items.
There is $11,000 being expended at the elementary school, $23,000 for the infrastructure in the auxiliary gym at the high school and $62 for the senior high school gym.
Mitchell noted that there’s no safety concern associated with the repairs and that the school bleachers are checked every year.
The board also approved the hire of two temporary teachers to work for Westmont Hilltop throughout the rest of the 2022-23 school year.
Caitlyn Flowers will begin Dec. 12 and Madison Leitenberger will start Dec. 19.
Two other temporary teachers, Morgan Baily and Samuel Robson, were hired at the October meeting and will also begin in December.
“The teachers were added to address the substitute teacher shortage impacting all school districts,” Mitchell said. “The newly certified teachers will be substituting, providing additional services to non-English-speaking students and providing educational intervention services. We welcome these new graduates to the Hilltopper community.”
