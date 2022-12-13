JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Worried about the safety of her children while holding her toddler in her arms, Tara Lovely urged the Westmont Borough Council to implement measures to reduce speeding in the borough, especially on Sunnehanna Drive where she lives.
“Even if people are stopping at stop signs, they are gunning it to the next stop sign,” she said.
Lovely addressed the council during its regular monthly meeting at the municipal building on Luzerne Street. She referenced a Dec. 9 incident in which a Westmont Hilltop School District student was hit by a car and sustained “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police, while waiting for a bus on Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Township. Heavy fog contributed to the crash, police had said.
Although police have not said speed was an issue in that accident, the council agreed that speeding is a widespread problem in the borough – at Menoher Boulevard, Luzerne Street, Stanford and Bucknell avenues, as well as Sunnehanna Drive, council President Marc McCall said.
“It’s definitely an issue we need to keep exploring,” he said, referring to purchasing multiple speed-monitoring units.
Those units would collect data so that West Hills Regional police, which covers four municipalities, can better pinpoint patterns of speeding. The council estimated the cost of one of those units to be $3,000 – “not an insurmountable cost,” said councilman Bill Hargreaves.
Chris Delsignore suggested getting a few of them. Public Works Director Don Blasko said the borough may even get a better price if it purchases more than one unit.
The council on Tuesday also addressed regular business, including unanimously approving a 2023 budget with no tax increase and appointing a new member to fill the open position created by the departure of Gordon Smith in October.
Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller, of Westmont, was unanimously selected by the Westmont Borough Council to fill the open council seat.
“Over the past month and a half, we’ve had five people submit letters of interest,” McCall said.
“All of them presented value to borough and its residents.”
After reviewing the resumes, Miller stood out for his experience in the City of Johnstown, McCall said.
“Looking ahead five to 10 years, each municipality will have to look through a lens of partnering with other municipalities,” he said.
Miller said he looks forward to serving on the Westmont council.
“I want to help the Westmont area, help its citizens and bring my knowledge and experience to move the community forward,” he said. “When I saw there was an opening, I decided to jump at it. I live here, my children go to school here, and I wanted to contribute to the community.”
