JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The face of an area arts organization for more than three decades has died.
Rose Mary Hagadus, 84, the former executive director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, died Tuesday, and is being remembered by colleagues as a champion of the local arts scene.
“Rose Mary was someone who was so incredibly special and a visionary because of the fact that she was placed in a very interesting position as a woman in the early ’80s in leadership,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “With this being the first arts center in the county, there were a lot of things that were uncharted territory and yet things that were so needed within the arts and cultural sector, so she was groundbreaking in our community.”
Hagadus served as executive director for 32 years, from 1983 through 2015, and was instrumental in shaping the Westmont center's mission and programs.
Under her direction, the arts center experienced growth with its Log House Arts Festival and Holly Bazaar.
She was directly involved with the building of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center and the Ponus Doll Museum.
Hagadus also played a significant role in securing funds for the creation of the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum.
“She’s helped to impact from the very beginning because, prior to her being executive director, she was the treasurer,” Godin said, "so she’s been a part of this organization for close to 40 years of its 54-year history."
She said it’s because of Hagadus’ vision, the arts community has been able to thrive in Cambria County.
“The arts center was an example for people to see how important and how vital the arts are here,” Godin said. “We have all these appendage arts organizations as a result, and it was part of Rose Mary’s legacy that we have this robust richness that we have.”
She said Hagadus was the most beautiful and fiery pistol of a woman that she’s ever known.
“She gave me what I have, she trained me and taught me show much,” Godin said. “I’ll never forget one of my first weeks she looked at me and said to learn everything. I never realized how important that was, but that’s what she did and she was able to make such an impact.”
Lida Hood, the arts center’s former education coordinator, worked with Hagadus for many years, and said the arts was her life.
“It meant the world to her to see people appreciating the arts and how they responded to the arts,” Hood said. “She had a devotion to all forms of art and wanted to promote that to the community and have the same love she had for the arts.”
Hood said Hagadus was a strong woman who said what she believed in and will be remembered as a pillar of the community.
“I will remember her spirit,” Hood said. “She gave me my start in the art field and she believed in me. She was one special lady and we had a true friendship.”
Karen Azer, vice president of operations on the art center’s board, said Hagadus was a great promoter of the arts.
“She loved the Community Arts Center, and she wouldn’t take vacation because she’d say there was too much happening and going on and she needed to be there,” Azer said. “She also was a supporter of other arts organizations, and she truly believed of the importance of the arts to the quality of life.”
Azer said everyone had the highest respect for Hagadus.
“We all just loved her,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a person in this town who could say anything negative about her.”
Arts center board treasurer Elmer Laslo worked closely with Hagadus and said he saw her passion for the arts.
“It was the No. 1 thing in her life,” he said. “She was totally dedicated to the arts center from when it was small to where it grew to over the years through her efforts. She was a committed person who wouldn’t take no for an answer, and as a result of her persistence I ended up serving two different times as president of the arts center.”
Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home Inc., Broad Street, is handling arrangements.
