Westmont resident Russ Vliet said a couple of inches of standing water has replaced what was once a back yard where his children played on a swing set.
Vliet has lived at his home on the 800 block of Parkview Drive for 25 years and said he never had standing water in his yard until Westmont Borough resumed its sanitary sewer rehabilitation project in 2020.
He said for years, ground water has apparently been draining from his yard into a main sewer line under his property. But the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has required Westmont – and other municipalities – to put a stop to such infiltration.
With the aim of reducing untreated sewage discharge to the Conemaugh river from the Dornick Point wastewater treatment plant in Johnstown, Westmont and all municipalities served by the treatment plant have entered a consent order with the DEP to seal out stormwater from its sanitary sewer system.
"My yard is a swamp where it used to be full of kids playing," Vliet said.
Vliet is hardly the only one whose yard or basement has been flooded since the sewer project began, though the borough doesn't have a count of people similarly affected. EADS Group Engineer Brandon Palmer said a dozen people over the past couple years have complained.
"Groundwater is finding somewhere else to go," Palmer said. "Areas that didn't have issues now have issues since the sewer project."
Council President Marc McCall said he would establish a stormwater subcommittee to begin planning a stormwater project.
"This is a common problem in the borough," McCall said.
Council on Tuesday approved selling its sanitary sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority. Responsibility to upgrade the system in accordance with the DEP consent order will also transfer to the GJWA, but the storm sewers will remain a borough responsibility.
Vliet addressed the council with his concern Tuesday at the 1000 Luzerne St. municipal building. He had previously addressed the board with the same issue in December.
But on Tuesday, he presented a letter from a contractor that included a $4,200 estimate to fix his waterlogged yard. Vliet asked the council to pay for it.
Councilman Don Hall asked Vliet if he'd allow the council to review the issue with its solicitor and public works department and send a written response. Vliet agreed.
"The challenge we'll face is the precedent this will create for the borough," Hall said.
The sewer rehabilitation project involves property owners' lateral lines as well as the borough's public main lines.
Borough sewer inspector Terry Reesey said as of Tuesday 270 of the total 2,230 properties in the borough have not been pressure tested nor have had any work done on their sewer laterals.
"Most of them, I would say, are waiting for contractors," he said, "Too many municipalities are getting work done to be in compliance with the DEP consent order, and contractors are busy."
