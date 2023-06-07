JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Saddle on up and take a trip to the Wild West for this production.
The Log House Theatre will present the premiere of the western drama “Restitution” in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 15 through 17 and 2 p.m. June 18.
The show was originally produced in 2022 as a part of Log Art Theatre Listen, a theatrical audio production.
It was in partnership with the grassroots group, The Show Must Go On … Line, which was established during the COVID-19 shutdown when Aspen Mock and Ryan D. Locke used their playwrighting skills to continue creating performance art.
The audio version of “Restitution” can be heard on the arts center’s YouTube channel, and includes closed captioning and text description of sound-effects action.
“I have a love for westerns. I’ve loved them since I was a kid, and I wasn’t seeing any stage westerns other than musicals, and I wanted to write something serious,” said Locke, who began writing the play in 2015.
“The director, Aspen Mock, has ties with the arts center and they were interested in doing it there. It’s very exciting because I didn’t know if I’d ever see it presented, and I also get to act in it and play a character that means a lot to me.”
The drama is set in the American Old West in 1876, where a small town has been overtaken by a corrupt mayor and his son.
Coincidentally, a mysterious gunslinger arrives at the local saloon causing the townsfolk to become suspicious, but his dark and violent past that follows him there turns the town into a powderkeg.
“I picked out cliches from westerns that everyone is familiar with, and even if you’ve never seen one, you know that certain things have come from a western,” Locke said. “It involves the classic mysterious gunslinging stranger riding into town, and nobody knows who he is or why he’s there, and he ends up helping some of the local townsfolk deal with a problem of their own while also bringing some problems from his past with him there and the townsfolk help him battle those.”
The cast of nine includes Jose Otero as Red Jones, Locke as The Stranger, Tara Keirn as Sue Ann, Kevin Rozich as Stirling Wallace, Koa Beam as Fletcher Wallace, Hunter Albert as Hank, Rosalie DiPaola as Daisy, Doyle Yernaux as Cole and Chris Collins as Lazarus “Barrels” Buchanan.
“I’m seeing a lot of good thing and everyone has embraced it and having fun with it,” Locke said. “When you write something, you always have images in your head on what you want it to be, and this is as close as it can be. Everyone is doing a great job with their characters and giving those characters their own voice so they can stand out.”
He said audiences will experience a show that they might not have seen on a stage before.
“I hope they can enjoy a genre that’s been pretty much dying for decades now,” Locke said.
“I hope they feel something for these characters because some of them go through a lot of traumatic experiences. They’ll feel mixed emotions.”
The production is rated PG-13 due to language and western-themed violence.
Tickets are $17 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
An opening night party with food and refreshments will be held following the June 15 production. Cost is an additional $15 and registration is required in advance.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the arts center at 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.