EBENSBURG – The daughter her older sister never had, a light to those who knew her, a young woman just starting her life, someone with a vibrant smile shattered by the man who took her life. This was how the family of Olivia Red remembered the 20-year-old who was killed as a result of a wrong-way DUI crash in 2018.
Chase Edward Turner, of West Virginia, will spend eight to 16 years in prison for the fatal crash on U.S. Route 219 North on May 31, 2018, that claimed the life of Red and caused life-changing injuries to her passenger Angela Phillips after being sentenced by Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry Tuesday. Turner will also serve two years of probation.
One by one members of Red’s family recalled the night of the accident that took her life while also leaving her unrecognizable.
While giving Turner his sentence, Kiniry said that one of the things that bothered him the most in the situation was the creation of a third person, who later fled the scene.
“That story tells me more about your true character than all of the other information here,” he said.
Red’s mother, Tracy DelVecchio, said that the family has great gratitude for the district attorney’s office and prosecuting attorney Kevin Persio.
“I hope that he uses this time to change,” she said of Turner’s time in prison.
District Attorney Greg Neugbauer said that the office is pleased with the sentence.
“We believe justice was served, but we are also sad at the number of lives lost due to drunk driving and this case shows that,” he said.
