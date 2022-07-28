West Suburban Little League 14-under softball team’s memorable run in the East Region Tournament concluded on Wednesday.
Milford, Connecticut, scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated the local team 8-6 to sweep a best-of-3 championship round series.
Milford previously edged West Suburban 9-8 on Tuesday.
Kelsie Muto went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for West Suburban. Zoey Lynch and Alea Ladika each had two hits and two runs scored. Liz Veranese had a hit and drove in two runs.
West Suburban won the Pennsylvania Junior championship and also earned titles in District 11 and Section 4. The team swept through regional pool play to earn a spot in the semifinal round, and then advanced to the final round.
Milford will advance to the Junior World Series in Kirkland, Washington.
