JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seeing Upper Yoder Township’s police department in a rebuilding stage, the commission for the larger, neighboring West Hills Regional Police Department is gauging Upper Yoder supervisors’ interest in joining forces.
However, Commission Chairman Rick Rambish is quickly finding that Upper Yoder is set on maintaining its separate police force.
“It seemed like it might have been the opportune time to talk to them,” Rambish said, “but, to put it bluntly, they know what’s best for their municipality.”
Proposals for Upper Yoder to join West Hills have been made in the past, but veteran officers would have lost seniority in the transition.
“Most of their officers now are new,” Rambish said of the reason West Hills is approaching Upper Yoder. “It would have made a lot of sense and eliminated hurdles. Basically, they are recreating their whole police force.”
Both police departments are hiring, which is another reason Rambish said the commission is courting Upper Yoder.
“It’s a terrible time to try to find police,” Rambish said. “We (West Hills and Upper Yoder) are competing for the same people now. You are lucky to get one or two candidates where you’d get 10 in the past. No one wants to be a cop anymore.”
At Upper Yoder, three senior officers have retired over the course of the current 2020-22 contract and four new entry-level officers have been added, township solicitor Robert Shahade said. The current police contract is set to expire at the end of December, and Upper Yoder supervisors have begun negotiating a new deal with their police officers.
Upper Yoder has five full-time officers, including Assistant Chief John Blake, and two part-time officers. The township’s total 2022 police department expenses are about $468,000, or more than 25% of the the township’s $1.8 million budget.
West Hills Regional has nine full-time officers.
Blake is assuming the role of Upper Yoder’s chief April 10, when Chief Donald Hess’ transition to the City of Johnstown’s police department takes effect.
Blake deferred comment about joining West Hills to township supervisors.
Upper Yoder Supervisor and police commissioner Paul Pioli said most of the Upper Yoder supervisors have been approached informally about joining the township’s police with West Hills Regional.
“We are not interested at this time,” Pioli said. “We are happy. We’ve purchased more handguns and rifles for our officers. We are up to date on that, and we are up to date on all accreditations.”
West Hills Regional covers four municipalities that fund it – Westmont Borough, Southmont Borough, Brownstown Borough and Lower Yoder Township.
The West Hills Commission consists of two elected officials from each municipality. Rambish is Brownstown Borough council president.
He said the addition of Upper Yoder would save money for that municipality, as well as the four that already comprise West Hills Regional.
The West Hills Police Commission has unanimously approved sending Upper Yoder a letter to formally ask whether supervisors have any interest in joining.
“I don’t think we would have agreed to send them this letter if we didn’t think this would save money for all five municipalities, including Upper Yoder,” Rambish said.
But knowing Upper Yoder has plans to continue operating its own police department, Rambish said the letter would reflect an open invitation to discuss questions or thoughts about joining the commission.
“Our next commission meeting is April 19, and I suspect we will send something out to Upper Yoder,” Rambish said. “It would basically say, ‘If you want to talk, we are here.’ ”
West Hills Police Chief Ed Fisher said he believes there are many positive aspects to having Upper Yoder join.
“I think it would be a benefit for everybody,” Fisher said.
“There would be additional money for a bigger police force. Initial start-up would be a cost increase, but in the long run it would save municipalities money because they are sharing a police budget rather than each municipality running a separate department. That’s the goal.”
However, there have been no projections of cost savings or study of how regionalization would benefit officers or residents if Upper Yoder were to join West Hills.
“We’d have to do a lot of sit down and figure it out,” Fisher said.”Our department is larger than Upper Yoder’s. We run three cars a shift. If Upper Yoder joined, then we’d be adding another car.”
Regardless of regionalization talk, West Hills and Upper Yoder’s mutual aid relationship is strong, Fisher said.
“We are always going to be there to help each other out,” he said.
