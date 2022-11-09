JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West Hills Recreation Commission is working to court more municipalities and expand recreational opportunities in the area.
Last year, the Westmont Hilltop School District, Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Borough secured a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development and paid a 10% local match, or $1,000, which was divided among the three agencies.
That grant was used to hire a consultant who worked with a commission of representatives from each participating agency. The consultant, Jim Watenpool, has collected a total of 136 citizen surveys showing 90% of respondents were in favor of the creation of a recreation authority and 5% are against the idea.
A public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in the cafeteria of the Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd., West Hills Recreation Commission chairman Robert Callahan said. A public notice of the meeting will be advertised in The Tribune-Democrat.
“We want input from the public,” he said. “Once the consultant gets facts and figures and options laid out, he will give an opinion on a plan moving forward.”
Callahan is also the Westmont Borough mayor.
The commission comprises two entities – Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Borough.
It’s been at least five years since the original recreation commission, which included Southmont Borough and the Westmont Hilltop School District, was dissolved, Callahan said.
Westmont Hilltop School Board President Rob Gleason said the school district is back on board, and the commission is developing a plan with the help of Watenpool that would be presented to potential partner municipalities.
“We are going to get this rolling again,” he said.
Callahan agreed.
“Hopefully we get other communities putting money into it down the road,” Callahan said.
“The more communities putting money into it, the better programs you can have.”
The top four recreational programs – as shown by the survey – involve outdoor adventure, fitness, health and wellness and family activities.
The top six facilities – indicated by the survey – are an indoor facility, a swimming pool, a walking path, a splash park, a dog park and a fitness trail.
Watenpool also has prepared a grant application for a “master site development plan” for The Ridge.
The commission maintains several recreational areas, including The Ridge in Upper Yoder Township, The Mound park, Engh Field and the Grove Recreation Center in Westmont.
Another potential site for a recreation center is at the former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School on Goucher Street, Callahan said.
Callahan said the commission must focus on one site at a time so that it is not competing with itself when it submits for state grant money.
“One thing at a time,” he said.
“The Ridge is 100 years old, and it needs water, plumbing, electricity, sewer – it needs a whole lot of stuff,” Callahan said.
Although grants may be available to defray the cost of improvements, the commission may not be able to afford the local match to obtain those grants, he said.
“We are trying to get the recreation commission back in shape for the whole community,” he said.
