JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An emergency warming shelter was being opened Friday inside The Grove in Westmont for Brownstown area residents without power, West Hills fire officials said.
A tree sheered a utility pole that carried a main power line in the Brownstown neighborhood, closing Gilbert Street, Cambria County 911 officials said.
That disrupted power for more than 100 Penelec customers by midday, an outage map showed. West Hills officials said it may be after 5 p.m. before power is restored to all properties.
With a winter front sweeping in with potentially 50-mph wind gusts and wind chills of 30 below zero, those conditions can pose a risk for people both outside and inside their homes, West Hills Fire Chief Robert Tauber said.
Particularly in older, less insulated homes, the heat inside a home can escape quickly, allowing for hypothermia risks, he said.
Penelec customers without power were being notified through an automated call around lunchtime Friday to alert them that The Grove was available as a warm-up location for those who need it.
Backed by generators and stocked with hot coffee, the shelter will remain in operation as long as power is out, he added.
Residents in homes without power should wear extra layers to protect themselves, officials said.
Any residents who would rather warm up at The Grove, which is located at 1000 Edgehill Drive, but are concerned about traveling from their home can call Cambria County's non-emergency number and request support.
"They can dial 814-472-2100 and tell them what their concern is and we'll take it from there," Tauber said. "There's help if they need it."
As of 1 p.m., Gilbert Street was closed in Brownstown due to the downed lines.
Revloc and Somerset County's Markleton area were reporting significant outages Friday.
They were among approximately two dozen outages – most of them small and impacting a handful of homes – that were reported as of 1 p.m. in Cambria County.
Revloc near the Route 422 corridor had more than 500 homes with service interrupted.
Barr Township road closed
A section of Route 553 in Barr Township was also closed following a crash that injured one woman, Nicktown Fire Chief Greg Shank said.
Shank said hazardous weather conditions were keeping the road closed until further notice.
"The visibility on Ridge Road right now is zero," he said late Friday morning.
Shank said the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. involving a rear end collision.
One motorist was transported from the scene with minor injuries by Veterans EMS, he said.
The individual was taken to Miners Medical Center, according to Cambria County 911 officials.
Shank said a tow truck hauled away the damaged vehicle but responders decided to keep the road closed until visibility and road conditions improve.
