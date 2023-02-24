JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West End Improvement Group plans to host an active assault community training demonstration on Tuesday
at Grace Lutheran Church, 246 Chandler Ave. in Johns-town’s West End neighborhood.
The free event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Stonycreek Township police Officer Thomas Owens, a former Cambria County SERT commander, will provide information about what can be done in an active shooter situation.
Call 814-248-8989 or 814-322-5558 for more details.
