JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West End Improvement Group plans to host an active assault community training demonstration on Tuesday

at Grace Lutheran Church, 246 Chandler Ave. in Johns-town’s West End neighborhood.

The free event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Stonycreek Township police Officer Thomas Owens, a former Cambria County SERT commander, will provide information about what can be done in an active shooter situation.

Call 814-248-8989 or 814-322-5558 for more details.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

