JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – West End Improvement Group is planning to hold its annual West End Pickers Trash to Treasures indoor yard sale fundraiser at the St. Therese Church Social Hall, 536 Decker Ave., in Lower Yoder Township, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
Donations of items that can be sold are being accepted.
Call 814-322-5558 or 814-248-8989 to have items picked up.
Items also can be dropped off at the hall on Sept. 24.
