SALIX – The Pine Lodge at Windber Country Club is a new addition connected to the main facility, built to accommodate the club’s growing year-round activities and events, said club President Joe Ponchione.
The club, located at 1392 Forest Hills Drive in Salix, was built in the 1950s. The new addition provides 1,600 square feet to host indoor events, including indoor golf leagues, weddings and bridal showers, as well as bingo.
“In the last few years, the club has become more of a year-round, full-purpose country club,” Ponchione said.
“We decided last year to expand because we are doing a lot of things that are 12 months related. We needed some extra room.”
Ponchione said the Pine Lodge will make use of the club’s existing food and drink licenses and will allow the main clubhouse to remain open while the new facility is rented for private events.
The total cost of the Pine Lodge building was less than $100,000, he said, and much of the work was donated by the club’s members.
“We pride ourselves at the Windber Country Club that all the projects we embark on are done by our own members,” Ponchione said.
The club’s total membership exceeds 400, he said.
The name of the addition – the Pine Lodge – is a connection to the all-pine interior constructed by the club’s membership.
The frame is Amish-built, Ponchione said.
“In January, our own members finished the inside with tongue-and-groove knotty pine,” he said.
“This new multi-purpose room offers a lot to those who aren’t just into golf.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
