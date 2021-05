Windber Area Visioning Experience is resuming its Oldies Record Hop at Windber Recreation Park Ballroom, 1605 Graham Ave.

Dances will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 23, June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29.

Music will be provided by DJ Lee Mack.

Food and soda will be available.

A car and motorcycle cruise-in will be held prior to each dance.

Cost is $7 per person.