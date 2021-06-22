PITTSBURGH – Vice President Kamala Harris described the expanded federal child tax credit as a “seismic” economic policy that could positively effect generations of children during a speech at the Brookline Recreation Center on Monday.
As part of the Democratic Party’s American Rescue Plan, the credit increased from $2,000 to $3,000 per child for children over the age of 6 and to $3,600 for children younger than 6. The age limit was raised from 16 to 17. Families get full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a single-parent household.
Advanced payments will begin on July 15. Taxpayers who opt to receive the money in installments will lose the credit when filling out their 2021 taxes.
The credit is for only one year.
But President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed expanding it until 2025.
“The impact of that, of course, is what we say – you know I’m from California – so we’ll say ‘seismic,’ historic,” Harris said. “It will be felt not only by children today, not only by children now, it will be felt by families, and communities and – by extension our country – for generations to come.”
The child tax credit was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 pandemic relief package championed by Biden and Harris that received no votes from Republicans, who opposed the size of the bill for a federal government with a national debt already closing in on $30 trillion.
“The proudest moment that I have experienced in this position was when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law,” Harris said. “And I’ll tell you why. Because through tax credits, and food assistance, and housing assistance, and health care coverage, and direct checks, the American Rescue plan – and here’s the drumroll – the American Rescue Plan will lift half of America’s children out of poverty.”
Harris’ visit was part of what was called Child Tax Credit Awareness Day.
Individuals who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 or received a COVID-19 pandemic stimulus check automatically get the credit. Harris encouraged other individuals to fill out the form available at childtaxcredit.gov.
“What we know is when more families know about the relief that is included in the American Rescue Plan, when more families know about how they can get the relief, that is how we will be able to lift our children out of poverty,” Harris said. “That is how we will lift up our nation’s middle class as well.”
‘Extra little boost’
Fellow Democrats – U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald – offered support for Harris during remarks to the 100 or so people in attendance.
Casey said the tax credit is “good for the children of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and all of southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Peduto said that the city has “dedicated ourselves to investing in our children. But there’s only so much you can do at the local level. Without those critical partners in Harrisburg and those partners in Washington, you can only help a child so much.”
Walsh emphasized that “if the economy doesn’t work for families, it simply doesn’t work at all. I think we all know that.”
Laura Miller, a teacher from Dormont, said, “High poverty is a major issue with lots of families, unfortunately.”
“The tax credit is going to be able to pull so many of these kids out of situations that they would be trapped in otherwise,” Miller said.
Joe Preston III, from Pittsburgh, thinks the expanded child tax credit will help families that are financially struggling.
“Sometimes people are doing OK, but that extra little boost gets you above where you can excel,” Preston said. “Having that extra money would help with child care.”
Republicans point to border
Republican National Committee spokesperson Allie Carroll criticized Harris, who is the administration’s point person on issues dealing with undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Central America, for coming to Pennsylvania.
More than 180,000 migrants were encountered at the United States-Mexico border in May, the most for a single month in 21 years.
“Biden and Harris have created a growing border crisis and today, day 89 as Biden’s crisis ‘manager,’ Harris is in Pittsburgh,” Carroll said in a released statement. “Instead of grandstanding in Pennsylvania, Harris needs to visit our southern border immediately.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, expressed similar sentiments, saying, “Nearly 90 days after being appointed as the ‘border czar,’ Vice President Harris must finally answer to the thousands of Pennsylvania families that are facing the deadly consequences of the drug crisis, which has been exacerbated by the Biden administration’s open borders rhetoric and policies. As Democrats continue to pay Americans to stay home, she also must answer to our region’s robust small business community that is facing a mounting workforce crisis. We are experiencing these crises every day, and Pennsylvanians simply can’t afford inaction.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
