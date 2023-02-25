WATCH VIDEO | Vision 2023 | 'Cool things coming' as area food producers adapt to shifting markets

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Some Johnstown-area food manufacturers are taking a hard look at their business models and making changes.
Galliker’s Dairy has paused its retail ice cream sales in stores as it focuses on expansion with restaurants and major brands, company officials said.
The shift began last October and has been a gradual process. Some local stores – including Ideal Market locations, Market Basket, Giant Eagle on Scalp Avenue and Stager’s Store in Portage – are still selling Galliker’s ice cream until the 48-ounce cartons run out.
Galliker’s is currently committing production time to expanding sales with major brands such as Dairy Queen – as well as supplying restaurants. The Sweet Spot ice cream and candy shop in The Johnstown Galleria has announced that it will serve Galliker’s ice cream when it opens in April.
“We looked at our business in general, and by far our opportunities to grow as a company is with a restaurant-style pack – the three-gallon cans that we ship to restaurants,” Galliker’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ray Cassidy said. “We’ve had significant growth in that area as opposed to the 48-ounce retail package, where there is so much competition in the supermarkets.”
Galliker Dairy Co. is a family-owned regional dairy company headquartered in Johnstown for nearly 110 years. The enterprises dates to 1914, when Louis Galliker, an immigrant from Switzerland, purchased Shreve Ice Cream Co. Ice cream was Galliker’s only product until 1925, when the company began milk production.
Galliker’s saw full-year revenue of $147 million in 2022, when the company sold nearly 14 million gallons of dairy drinks, more than 6 million gallons of non-dairy drinks, more than 2 million gallons of ice cream and more than 5.5 million gallons of soft-serve mix.
With a fleet of 120 trucks and 12 distribution depots, Galliker’s distributes its products throughout major portions of Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as parts of Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.
The Galliker’s plant, including 15 tanks for pasteurization, sits on about three acres in Richland Township, Cambria County.
Its buildings include a warehouse for dry ingredients, a production department and an ice cream department – plus one of only three state-certified dairy labs in Pennsylvania.
Galliker’s Dairy Co. Director Julia Galliker is the fourth generation of her family to run the business.
“My great-grandfather started it,” Galliker said. “He came to Johnstown from Switzerland for the steel industry, but thought Johnstown needed a dairy, so he founded the company.”
The business was handed down to Julia Galliker’s grandfather and then her father, Louis Galliker III, who ran the business for more than 50 years from 1968 until his death in 2021.
‘Cool things coming’
Galliker officials dispelled rumors of entertaining interested buyers for the company.
“This is why Galliker’s is here – good jobs for this community, delivering quality products,” Julia Galliker said, “so we are committed to staying here and being in the community and thriving in the future.”
Galliker’s employs 305 people, 29 of whom have 30 or more years with the company.
The company anticipates making capital investments of between $5 million and $10 million over the next five years as it prepares for the future.
“Consumer tastes change,” Galliker said. “The market changes. We need to be in front of that. In our product development department, we have some cool things coming, so stay tuned.”
Galliker’s Vice President of Quality Assurance Ben Rager said new product development is underway.
“I can’t reveal everything, but we are working on a lot of cool things that are kind of outside of our wheelhouse, what we would not typically do,” Rager said, “but that’s part of our strategy as far as pivoting and moving into the future and ensuring that the business is around as long as it can be.
“So we are exploring some new ideas, some new segments, some different products. It will be an exciting year or two for Galliker’s Dairy and our customers.”
Sweet business shift
Another Johnstown company recently expanded into candy manufacturing after a well-established Pittsburgh-area company closed facilities.
The family-owned Byrnes & Kiefer Co., which has manufactured bakery products for about 120 years, closed its facilities in Callery, Butler County, and Hermitage, Mercer County, in December, a spokesman said. Products manufactured at those locations included gourmet fondant centers for chocolate candies.
The closures put a kink in the supply chain for independent candy shops around the nation, as well as the family-owned Johnstown party supply store The Outhouse, which stocked its shelves with Byrnes & Kiefer fondant for customers’ seasonal homemade candy-making endeavors.
In 2021 after The Outhouse filled Easter-season fondant orders, Byrnes & Kiefer informed customers it was going to discontinue fondant manufacturing.
So The Outhouse co-owner Butch Rager approached Byrnes & Kiefer officials and bought the company’s fondant equipment and recipes – and paid the company to teach him how to take over the fondant manufacturing business.
“This has the potential to be the biggest part of our business,” Rager said. “It isn’t yet, but it definitely has the potential.”
For more than 30 years, The Outhouse has provided party supplies, chocolate-making supplies and party rentals.
“We are not going to grow the party store anymore,” Rager said. “Let’s face it. Everybody in town knows where the party store is, and if they need it, they come.”
‘Tons of orders’
The Outhouse has 14 bounce houses, 10 tents, 400 chairs and 50 tables available for rent. There are weekends when all of them are rented.
“If someone wants to rent a bounce house, tents, tables and chairs, we are the place,” Rager said, “but to grow that business exponentially isn’t going to happen. We’ve grown it to where we can’t grow it anymore.”
But through investing in Byrnes & Kiefer’s fondant- making system, Rager gained a list of the company’s previous clients at the beginning of last year.
“Some of those people had already made arrangements with other suppliers because, you know, they didn’t know what was going to happen – they didn’t know I was buying Byrnes & Kiefer’s product,” he said. “So I contacted all these people and they all started buying from me again, and last fall we started making fondant again and we started getting tons of orders.”
The Outhouse makes a variety of fondant flavors, including maple walnut, with real walnuts in it; peanut butter; butter cream; fruit and nut – which has red cherries, green cherries and walnuts; cherry cream; coconut cream; whipped chocolate; “coconut bon bon”; peppermint; and raspberry, with real raspberries.
Rager pulled a container of raspberry fondant off a shelf to show what he believes sets his product apart.
“This is real popular,” he said. “See all the pieces of raspberry in there? No one can do that. We do that.”
With the help of another employee, Rager has been making fondant for a year.
“It will take time to pay off the investment, let alone make profit,” he said, “but we are making money every day on every barrel we sell.”
Producing, shipping
Rager ships the fondant via UPS all over the country.
“I ship them to Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, New York – those are the states I can think of just off the top of my head that I’m shipping to,” he said.
The fondant business that he inherited from Byrnes & Kiefer supplements independent chocolate shops during busy holiday seasons. For example, people form the fondant into Easter eggs, cover them with chocolate and sell them in boxes, he said.
Candy-makers rely on ordering fondant that is ready to use because it is difficult to make, he said.
“It takes a long time to make a few pounds, and I’m making 400 to 500 pounds a clip,” Rager said, “so it’s more economical for them to buy it from me than to make it themselves.”
Although fondant orders are seasonal for now, Rager said he hopes to make candy makers aware that he’ll have the product available year-round.
“Every town in the country has a chocolate candy store, and they are all independently owned mom-and-pops,” he said. “I’m trying to get these businesses to use my candy centers, even if they just use one variety of them. Say they like my raspberry cream a lot – we’ll use it with your regular repertoire in your store.
“If I can get everybody in the country to do that, I would be probably a millionaire,” he said with a laugh.