With a summer full of events back on schedule after a one-year hiatus, things are looking up again in downtown Johnstown, and Renee Gorba was doing her part on Sunday to make sure the neighborhood was ready.
Gorba, a Portage resident and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center employee, was one of more than 100 volunteers who planted flowers, swept and shoveled fresh mulch throughout the city’s business district.
“I love being outside, so it’s all good,” said Gorba. “This is a great idea. I’m glad I was able to help.”
This marked the 14th year in which the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership held its “Beautification Day” cleanup event – but not the 14th consecutive year.
Like just about everything else in 2020, COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event last year, said Mark Lazzari, event committee chairman.
With the partnership’s Taste and Tour on tap for the upcoming weekend and PolkaFest and Thunder in the Valley approaching, “this is our chance to do what we can to put our best foot forward and make sure the downtown looks its best,” Lazzari said.
“We’re so excited that people were eager to get back out here again this year,” he said, noting the event has grown from 40 to 50 volunteers several years ago to well over 100 on Sunday.
Many are employees with local businesses that have adopted the event as a date to clean up their own sections of the neighborhood, he said.
That effort started on Friday when a group from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College planted flowers in boxes at downtown intersections.
Employees with Wessel & Co., Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Puchko Financial were at work along Main Street on Sunday, as were staff from the Cambria County Library.
At 416 Main Street, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority volunteers were adding a fresh coat of paint to the building’s facade. And in Central Park, another group unloaded 10 flats of marigolds, purple salvia and begonias for planting alongside monuments that are scattered across the park.
The event has encouraged other neighborhoods, including Moxham and Roxbury, to start their own cleanups in recent years.
