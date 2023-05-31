JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Flood Museum finds itself in a period of positive transition as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Over the next few months, renovation work, including repairs to the roof and windows, will move forward on the building that has been home to the tourist attraction and education center since May 31, 1973. New exhibits are also being developed that will involve 3D technology, along with video and audio components.
Representatives from Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which owns the museum, and community leaders came together on Wednesday to both reflect upon the past and envision that new future.
“The next 50 years are going to be great for this organization,” JAHA President Richard Burkert said.
The museum, located at 304 Washington St., tells the story of the city’s great flood that killed more than 2,200 people on May 31, 1889, when the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s dam broke and sent a rushing wave of water into the valley.
“The people in 1889, this sparked the popular imagination of the period,” Burkert said. “Even today, there’s a great deal of interest with the Johnstown Flood. And each generation kind of reinterprets that story, what it means to them. There are so many different ways that the flood can teach us. It’s one of these evergreen subjects, something that will always be of interest to people.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. John Joyce sent recognitions to acknowledge the anniversary. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, Mayor Frank Janakovic and Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky spoke at the event.
“This is a destination,” Langerholc said. “This is a focal point for tourism, for individuals that come here and delve deeply into the very storied history that we have here in Johnstown that really shaped us as a community, our resolve.”
Gillian Hurt, a Westmont resident, attended the ceremony and recalled how the flood museum played a role in her decision to move to the area.
Back in 2015, during a house-hunting trip to the region, Hurt visited the museum where she watched the Academy Award-winning “The Johnstown Flood” documentary.
“I literally bought a house in this town after watching that film, ‘The Johnstown Flood’ film. … After seeing that film, I really wanted to move to a place where the people had so much resilience that they started rebuilding the town the very next day after a tragedy,” Hurt said.
“I really wanted to be in a place that was so spirited that hopefully the generations that still live here have that spirit.”
