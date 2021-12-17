LIGONIER, Pa. – Ray Shetler's preliminary hearing on assault charges was continued Friday after prosecutors said the deputy he allegedly injured during the arrest is not yet medically fit to testify.
Shetler, 37, had something to say too about the injuries he sustained during his bench warrant arrest, alleging that police stuck a stun gun into his eye and said "This is for (Lloyd) Reed" as they beat him.
"They beat my skull in. I got seven staples holding my skull back together," Shetler told media after exiting District Magistrate Denise Thiel's court. "We all know what this is about."
Shetler, acquitted in the shooting death of St. Clair Township Officer Lloyd Reed in 2019, was arrested last week on a bench warrant issued because he failed a drug test and did not appear for a probation violation hearing.
After several days of searching, Shetler was found inside New Florence-area mobile home. According to a criminal complaint, Shetler was hiding underneath blankets and a futon.
He now faces aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges after state police say he head-butted a Westmoreland County Sheriff's Deputy, causing injuries to the officer's face and head.
Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said he requested a continuance to give the deputy, who plans to testify, additional time to recuperate.
He did not elaborate, citing HIPPA privacy guidelines, but said the deputy has several medical appointments before Jan. 7 – Shetler's new preliminary hearing date.
Shetler's private attorney, Louis Kober II, objected to the continuance motion, saying his injured client was prepared to proceed.
Thiel did not grant Kober's request that she lower Shetler's $250,000 cash bond.
"He sustained a serious eye injury to his left eye ... and with all due respect to the prison's contracted medical provider ... he needs proper, competent medical attention," Kober argued.
Thiel responded that a county judge has already issued an order permitting Shetler to obtain medical attention, as needed.
Ciaramitaro said Shetler fled authorities earlier this month despite the fact he was already on probation.
Shetler appeared to be prepared to address the court during the proceeding.
But as the hearing began, his defense attorney advised him otherwise, saying: "From here on out, the less you say the better."
Shetler remained silent until exiting the building to be transported back to Westmoreland County Prison.
"Any questions?" he said, as he turned toward gathered media.
Shetler was asked about his injuries and why he didn't turn himself in to authorities after the bench warrant was issued.
"Was I hiding? I was lying in a bed," he responded.
He said after deputies entered the room, he was attacked and has lost vision in his injured eye.
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert – and state police who filed charges – have said Shetler was taken into custody by force after he resisted arrest and concussed one deputy.
Albert has maintained that Shetler was high on methamphetamine and put an unnecessary "struggle."
“When you get someone who’s on meth, his pain tolerance is high, he appears to have his strength enhanced," Albert said last week. "That’s why it takes so many people (to apprehend someone)."
