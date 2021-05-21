Toward the end of an interview about policing, race relations and the death of George Floyd, Capt. Chad Miller, who at the time was Johnstown’s interim police chief, pulled out a single-page copy of House Bill 870.
The proposal would prohibit Pennsylvania state troopers and municipal police officers from using chokeholds or other means of cutting off a suspect’s airflow when making an arrest.
It was introduced to the Pennsylvania General Assembly by a group of Democrats in March, 10 months after Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Floyd’s video-recorded murder, which occurred one year ago on May 25, led to countless organizations and individuals calling for banning chokeholds both in Pennsylvania and across the nation.
Protesters at Johnstown’s Justice 4 George rally last June raised their objections, too.
“I think the people need to understand that their voices are heard,” Miller said. “We’re doing what we can to make sure that wrongs are being fixed and officers are being trained. With government, it’s a longer process to get things done. Everything doesn’t change immediately on a dime. With the protest we had in June, I just want the public to understand that now there is a law (being considered). It might be a whole year later, but those voices are heard.”
The JPD does not have a specific policy regarding chokeholds, according to Miller. The moves are not taught during training, but they are not banned – in case officers feel they are needed in life-and-death situations. House Bill 870 would make an exception for applying chokeholds “when the use of deadly force is permitted under law.”
Last year, the Johnstown Police Advisory Board released 16 recommendations for local, state and national policing that included addressing the issue of chokeholds. The plan also called for more deescalation training, diversity education, creation of a nationwide “bad cop” list and supporting independent investigation of alleged police misconduct.
Board member Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown NAACP chapter, said those steps could help counteract what he called “underlying biases” of some law enforcement officers.
“More than often, it ends up amping up your aggression, amping up your adrenaline. Even if there isn’t a threat, you’re at threat level,” Cashaw said. “Anything that happens, you’re looking to apply deadly force, only because you’re already amped up to threat level. ... That’s not because of the neighborhoods, not because of the call. It’s mainly because of your preconceived notions about what you’re going into, pre-judging what you’re going into.”
Cashaw wants “to see some wholesale change in how we approach policing.”
‘To serve and protect’
Floyd’s murder by now-convicted Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was widely decried by law enforcement agencies.
The Pennsylvania State Police strongly denounced the murder, with Cpl. Brent Miller, director of PSP’s communications office, calling it “an atrocity which besmirched all those law enforcement personnel who strive to serve with honor, integrity and compassion” in a written statement.
“The inhumane conduct demonstrated by Derek Chauvin was rendered more reprehensible given his moral and ethical obligation as a police officer to serve and protect,” Brent Miller said. “It is the responsibility of leaders in law enforcement to hold our agencies, ourselves and our officers to the highest standards of accountability; principles engrained in the organizational culture of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Before and since that incident, the PSP has engaged in scrupulous assessment of every aspect of our operations.”
But, even with law enforcement condemning the murder, the video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and other incidents that have gained national attention over the years have hurt policing, Johnstown’s Miller said.
Floyd’s death even led to calls for defunding different police departments across the nation, although no major organized effort has been made locally.
“I don’t like that term ‘defund,’ but I understand what many mean when they say it, which is, ‘Why do you put certain resources into things that don’t work, instead of taking that money and using it for things that will work and will make policing better not only for the citizens, but make it better for the police also?’ ” Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the advisory board’s president, said.
The often-fatal incidents frequently garner much more attention than do the day-to-day services performed by police officers and the sacrifices made by those who die in the line of duty, including the 394 fallen whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., this year.
“The vast majority of police officers, the high percentage of police officers, are there for the right reason – to give back to society, to make sure the deviants are not taking advantage of the citizens,” said Reginald Floyd, a retired JPD officer and current advisory board member.
Reginald Floyd, who is Black, added: “The problem is, if it was just George Floyd, that would be bad within itself, but there’s been countless other names that we have to add to that long list.”
The negative perception has impacted policing, according to Chad Miller, who compared the current situation to the start of his own career. He recalled testing with almost 170 candidates in 2004.
“It’s really affected policing negatively,” Chad Miller said. “We’re having a hard time finding people who want to be a police officer anymore. That’s the biggest issue. I currently have six open positions. I tested twice, and I can’t get anybody to fill those positions. It is across the board, especially in this area.”
He said the decreased number of interested candidates impacts the services provided by law enforcement.
“How that affects going forward is society and the communities want better policing, they want more professional policing, they want more standards on policing,” Chad Miller said. “However, when you have a shortage of police officers, then you have to take who you get. You don’t have the ability to pick and choose.”
‘Maintaining ... trust in our community’
Part of the goal is to keep communication lines open between law enforcement and the Black and brown community before problems arise.
During his first week on the job, new full-time JPD Chief Richard Pritchard took part in a meeting with the Johnstown Police Advisory Board, and the George Floyd killing came up.
“Obviously, we’re looking to prevent anything like that from occurring,” Pritchard said. “By building positive community relations, working with procedural fairness and just maintaining that trust in our community, I think that will take us a long way to avoiding a tragedy like that.”
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer also emphasized the importance of dialogue, saying: “We really try to keep a feel for what’s going on and what’s concerning people.”
“I believed last year, as I believe now, that our community has a good relationship with law enforcement and vice-versa that law enforcement has a good relationship with the community,” Neugebauer said. “That is something that is very important as law enforcement oftentimes relies on the community for help. We strive every day to maintain a good relationship. Just like any relationship, it can always be better. I believe the community and law enforcement locally work well together, and we’ll continue to attempt to create the best relationship possible.”
‘Trust in law enforcement’
On a statewide level, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, used an executive order to create the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission last year with the goal of improving policing practices within law enforcement agencies under the executive branch’s jurisdiction. His decision was in response to concerns raised by Black communities and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus following Floyd’s death.
The commission will investigate issues such as police-involved shootings, low-level use of force and biased policing.
Wolf, in a press release statement earlier this year, called the formation of the commission “an important step toward addressing the systemic failings that create inequities, and to restore trust in law enforcement in all communities.”
It consists of 21 voting members, including Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, from Johnstown, who represents the PSP Troop A geographic area of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, and six ex-officio members. All 15 troops, from small rural communicates to urban centers, are represented.
“Diverse perspectives from all our communities – large and small – are important,” said Deputy State Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight Sha Brown, the commission’s chairman. “They’re critical to bringing forth the ideas that form recommendations and ultimately reform. There are many different communities within the commonwealth and concerns with and support for law enforcement varies.”
The commission has established a tip line and is soliciting input from citizens.
“We really look forward to interaction with the law enforcement partners in our community to kind of bridge the gaps and create reforms and ensure the commonwealth’s system of law enforcement work for all of its citizens,” Brown said.
The PSP has also:
• Released its entire revised use of force regulations to the public at psp.pa.gov/contact/RTKL%20DOCUMENTS/FR%209-1.pdf
• Expanded its Heritage Affairs Section to include four full-time Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers in addition to the section commander, a process that was already underway before the Floyd incident.
“The mission of the Heritage Affairs Section is to build relationships with historically underserved communities throughout the commonwealth,” Brent Miller said. “HALOs work with local law enforcement agencies to monitor and provide assistance investigating hate and bias-related crimes; while also leading the department’s training on implicit bias awareness. In addition, PSP recently created an Office of Community Engagement to focus efforts in building stronger ties with communities and their leaders.”
• Reestablished a Contact Data Reporting program in January that uses empirical analysis conducted by an independent third party to assist in developing and revising training, policy and protocols, according to Brent Miller.
• Reevaluated its Law Enforcement Active Diffusion Strategies curricula for cadets.
