A mass vaccination clinic Monday at The Galleria in Richland Township represent the expansion of ongoing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines that will continue with more clinics, organizers said.
“We’ve been doing vaccines at Memorial Campus for a month-plus now,” Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center CEO William Caldwell said at The Galleria.
“That’s been going really well. This is an extension of that. This location will allow us to do more vaccinations in a single day.”
Some 900 initial doses of Pfizer vaccine were to be administered during Monday’s clinic, with another 900 administered on March 29. Second doses will be given April 12 and 19, also at The Galleria.
More clinics are on the way, Caldwell added.
“One of the nice things about this location is that it’s scale-able, so as we get more vaccine, we can do more vaccinations,” he said.
“I like this location because it’s so central to everything.”
The Galleria clinics are organized in collaboration with Cambria County Emergency Management Agency.
Art Martyuska, EMA coordinator, commended The Galleria management for providing the spacious former Glow Golf location for the clinic, along with CamTran for its free-ride offer for those getting vaccine.
“All the parts came together very well,” Martynuska said.
The county agency and the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force will begin more outreach to encourage residents to sign up for the vaccine, he said.
“We need to get out into the general public,” Martynuska said.
“We need to go door-to-door. We have information ready to go to press so we can get out to our folks to advise them of where clinics are and how to register for vaccines.”
