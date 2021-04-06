A woman in her 50s was found stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning in an apartment at 907 Scalp Ave. in Geistown Borough. Authorities say the suspicious death has turned into a homicide investigation.
A person of interest has been identified as Joshua Gorgone. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Cambria County 911 nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
Geistown police, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and the state police crime unit are continuing to investigate.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
