The identity of the victim in an apparent homicide Tuesday has been released.
Denise Williams, 54, was identified as the victim Tuesday afternoon by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
Williams was stabbed to death early Tuesday in a Geistown apartment and her alleged killer is in custody, police say.
Police arrested Joshua Gorgone, 26, of the 900 block of Scalp Avenue, around noon in the Richland Town Center parking lot, where he tried to run.
Gorgone faces homicide charges and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was stabbed multiple times," Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
An autopsy was scheduled at ForensicDx in Windber.
A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the coroner's office in the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown to release results from the autopsy and announce what charges will be filed. More information about the victim will also be released at that time, Lees said.
Authorities believe Gorgone, who is originally from the St. Michael area, lived alone in the apartment for about six months.
When he moved into the apartment, he told his landlord that he was employed in customer service at Giant Eagle.
Police are trying to determine the relationship between Gorgone and the victim.
Gorgone's legal record in Cambria County shows several driving infractions.
Several neighbors who live in the apartment complex said they heard nothing unusual during the night.
Geistown Police Department, Cambria County district attorney, coroner and detectives and the state police are piecing together details of the stabbing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.