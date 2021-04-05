SOMERSET – Kimberly Onder woke up to an Easter season surprise – and a little hope – at her doorstep Monday.
Staff from the Salvation Army Somerset Center showed up at Onder's West Church Street home with a truckload of Easter decorations, including colorful eggs of every size, to plant in her front yard.
As part of an "EGGStravaganza" fundraiser, they drove up with their truck's lights and siren activated and started unloading the oversized eggs.
"I'm at a loss for words and this never happens," the Somerset woman said with a laugh, moments after the Somerset center's director, Gale Purbaugh, arrived at her door.
"Talk about cheering people up ... this is so sweet."
Aimed at raising funds for programs supporting people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity collected nominations for more than a dozen homes to be "drive-up" decorated – and Onder's was the latest on the list, organizers said.
Onder is battling cancer, a sometimes tiring challenge, she said.
Her husband, Jim, is a loyal volunteer for Calvary United Methodist Church next door. And when the Rev. Arnold McFarland heard about the Salvation Army's fundraiser, the local pastor said he knew just where to start.
"I couldn't think of a brighter way to brighten your day," McFarland told her, as he emerged from the church's front door Monday morning and greeted Onder.
Onder thanked him with a hug.
Then she turned to see the Easter garden of purple, pink and green egg cutouts that were being staked into the soil at either side of her patterned brick-front walkway.
Onder had to compose herself to hold back a few tears.
"This ... lets you know, first of all, that someone's thinking about you and praying for you," she said, standing next to a sign that read "Hope grows here."
"And it also shows the neighborhood that there are still good folks in the world," she added, "and that's wonderful."
McFarland was one of 12 people over the past few weeks who donated $50 to surprise a friend or family member with the decorations, according to Purbaugh.
The fundraiser has raised just $600 so far for food, utility and rental assistance programs, but the community response and the "joy" on local families' faces has made the effort priceless, she added.
The Salvation Army Service Center plans on decorating more homes, for two days each, through the entire month, she said.
"The reaction has just been tremendous," she said.
"I think this will definitely become an annual fundraiser for us."
