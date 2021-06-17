Community organizers and residents applauded Thursday after President Joe Biden signed legislation that recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union generals announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
“It’s about time,” said the Rev. Sylvia King. “I’m proud. It’s a proud moment. A very proud day to have it happen.”
King added that she hopes this becomes a teachable moment.
“This is why it is so important African American history is taught in the schools, so that they can learn about things of this nature that even the African American children may not have even learned,” King said. “When I was going to school we were taught about Martin Luther King Jr., but African American history is so much more than that. While that is certainly part of it, I think if people were more educated – period – that would break down a lot of the inequality and the stereotypes.”
Congress approved the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday. The president signed the measure on Thursday.
Tulsi Shrivastava, of Richland, said that she was “excited” to hear Juneteenth would become a national holiday.
Thursday featured events in Johnstown's Central Park sponsored by the Unity Coalition – part of an eight-day local Juneteenth celebration that runs through Saturday.
“I think it’s time that America recognizes how important this is for people of color in our community and this celebration we’re having (Thursday) specifically I think embodies that happiness that we all feel,” Shrivastava said at the Juneteenth celebration in Central Park. “I think that Juneteenth is not only important for the Black Americans in our society today, but a symbol for all people of color to have rights to have equal protection under the law. I hope this holiday doesn’t become just an excuse for a barbecue, but rather a reason to learn about our history.”
'Got to start teaching'
Zenzi Wallace-Bey, of Johnstown, said she believes the holiday will help individuals respect the cultures of others.
“I believe that it’s good for cultural reasons for people know more about the history,” she said, “just us being more knowledgeable and respectful of everybody.”
Wallace-Bey, who has two children – Sabella Wallace-Bey, 3, and Jaylah Larkpor ,12 – said the holiday will help make Juneteenth familiar for her children as it has not been put in the forefront in the past.
Deb Dahlin, a retired teacher from Phoenix, Arizona, who was visiting her daughter, said she thought it was “ great” that Juneteenth was being recognized nationally.
“We can celebrate this," Dahlin said. "This is a good thing to celebrate to bring the United States back together.”
She agreed that the holiday may help to educate people.
“I’m a retired art teacher and I didn’t learn about it at all, and I went through four years of college and a master's degree," Dahlin said. "Nobody even mentioned that to us, and the school teachers nowadays are more in tune with what’s happening in the world, and I would think that this would have to be added into the curriculum for new teachers.
”They’ve got to start teaching at the college level because the high schools, middle schools and the elementaries don’t even have it right now. I told one of my friends in Sun City, Arizona, that we were going to go to a Juneteenth event when we got out here, they went ‘Oh, is that somebody’s birthday?’ And I went, ‘Well it’s kind of ...' – but they didn’t know what it was. This will smarten people up a little."
Francine Cashaw, assistant secretary of the Johnstown branch of the NAACP and chairwoman of the Juneteenth committee, said the federal holiday is “an acknowledgement of what’s going on, and it’s an awareness of people knowing the struggle African American go through.”
Cashaw said she believes the holiday will raise awareness.
“We have had so many so many people say, 'Well what is Juneteenth?' – and then we tell the story of how it took two years for the last slaves to find out that they were free," she said. "So it’s an awareness to help people understand another culture and that's what we’re trying to do with the celebration. It’s like a whole. It’s all about unity, community. People understanding other people and their cultures and being able to accept other people and their cultures and embrace each other's cultures.”
NAACP President Alan Cashaw said there are many meanings to the holiday.
“It means that we shouldn’t have to wonder, is the color of my skin why I didn’t get that job?" he said. "It means that. It means when you celebrate holidays in your religion, you wonder, am I offending somebody else? You don’t worry about offending somebody else. This is your culture This is your holiday and our constitution says that you can celebrate – freedom of religion. It means that you’re free to get the education that you said you missed.
”They add this to the culture, to the society, to the educational system and as a parent ... and your child is learning about who you are as well as other cultures and other societies – not just Europeans but they’re learning South America, they’re learning Africa, they’re learning the Mediterranean. It means health care is available to everybody.”
He emphasized what he sees as a need for equal protection under the law.
“The criminal justice system will be in fear and awe to all of this,” Alan Cashaw said. “That’s what it means. If the police will respect your neighborhood like other neighborhoods. It means a lot and that’s important.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
