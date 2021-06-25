Troy Marshall and Cynthia Koester have never been to Thunder in the Valley, but were enjoying Friday's events and looking forward to the weekend motorcycle rally attractions.
"We've heard great things," Marshall said.
The couple made their way west from New Jersey for the four-day event, and one of the activities they signed up for was the Flight 93 ride, organized by Somerset County ABATE chapter that staged in front of Suppes Ford on Johns Street.
Marshall and Koester said where they live, they can see the New York City skyline and have been to other Sept. 11, 2001, memorials and wanted to visit the area in Stoystown.
"This gives us a chance to honor the people that passed here," Koester said.
The ride, which attracted several dozen participants, left the area around noon and followed state Route 53 to the 219 Davidsville exit and then Ridge Road to the site.
"We get a lot of compliments from the out-of-towners," Somerset ABATE Vice President Jim May said.
He noted that Friday's event generally garners a decent crowd, but the following day's ride always has a larger turnout.
"Saturday has always been the big one," May said.
Registration for that event begins at 11 a.m., and riders will leave at 1:30 p.m. from the same Johns Street location.
Dan Husted, of Syracuse, New York, was also a first-timer to Thunder and took part in the Flight 93 ride.
Every year around January and February, he begins checking motorcycle rallies around the country. When he saw that Johnstown's festival was set to take place for sure, it moved to the top of his list to attend.
"Going to these events where there's a boatload of bikers is a real thrill," Husted said.
He and his friend, Tony Testa, also of Syracuse, rented rooms in the Holiday Inn-Johnstown downtown, and were happy with the centralized location to the festival activities.
"I love it," Husted said.
One of those attractions close by was the 25-minute guided demo rides provided by BMW Motorrad and Kissell Motorsports through Sunday in the parking lot between Towhee Place and Walnut Street along Washington Street.
The companies were promoting the R 18 cruiser motorcycle, and Greensburg resident Frank Pietryga was interested in testing out the new model.
"I've never ridden a BMW motorcycle in my life," he said.
Pietryga is a lifelong rider, owns a Honda CBR 600 and has been attending Thunder for more than a decade.
On Friday, he went on two demo rides of the new BMW and was impressed with the motorcycle.
"There's a lot of people walking by asking about the bikes," said Bruce Fairey, BMW area business manager.
His goal for the weekend was to "get as many customers to enjoy this motorcycle as possible."
Fairey was pleased with the response just two days into the rally and expected more interest Saturday.
Besides merchandise, rides and food, live music was also available Friday.
Cindy and Brent Michael, of Smithsburg, Maryland, sat in Central Park to take in Full Kilt.
"We like it," Cindy Michael said.
The couple are regulars to Thunder in the Valley and always look forward to the music and food.
They arrived in town Thursday and were set to stay until Saturday for fun and relaxation.
Cindy Michael said after being "locked up" for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her husband were glad to get out.
