EBESNBURG, Pa. – As Bishop Carroll Catholic High School students descended to the football field area on Friday, they were greeted by a grisly scene.
Friends were trapped in wrecked vehicles, covered in blood and rescue sirens were heard as fire trucks and ambulances approached the scene.
The biannual mock accident at the school serves as a sobering reminder of the devastation drinking and driving can have following a prom or any night.
“A tragic scene like this tends to stick with kids,” Dauntless Fire Company Assistant Chief Kenny Link said.
Friday’s event was organized by Bishop Carroll’s Students Against Destructive Decisions, and involved two demolished vehicles and student actors taking on the roles of those who’ve just experienced a severe vehicle accident.
Dauntless and Colver fire companies along with Ebensburg EMS and police and Pennsylvania State Police staged the mock scene and performed the necessary procedures as if this was a real 35 mph accident.
Participants were dressed in prom attire and covered in fake blood and makeup so they appeared to be bruised.
The two vehicles were positioned as if they collided head-on, with a student laying on the ground as if he had been ejected – later being covered by a white sheet.
The hydraulic rescue tool and immobilization boards were deployed, while first responders darted back and forth from rescue vehicles working to safely to get the students out.
Courtney Kilrain, a senior, said the heavy scene was necessary to get the message across.
“This has to impact people so it has to be heavy-hearted,” she said.
Kilrain was one of the students from the incident that needed to be rescued.
Her friend, Leah Behe, was in the same vehicle and said she was somewhat nervous to be in front of such a large crowd of peers.
However, the junior noted the importance of participating to let her classmates know the dangers of drinking and driving after the prom, which will be held Saturday.
Devan Wasser, another senior, stood in awe of the rescue scenario, watching the firefighters work.
“I think it shows a lot of students, at really any age, what destructive decisions do,” he said.
Link said Dauntless stages a mock accident at Bishop Carroll every two years, alternating with nearby Central Cambria High School.
The fire department has performed these scenarios for more than 20 years, although the COVID-19 pandemic provided a temporary pause.
Brittany Eisenhuth, Bishop Carroll health and physical education teacher, oversees the SADD program and said the students approached her about returning to the biannual practice.
“This is my fourth year here and ever since I came here, the kids from earlier always talked about the mock car crash and how much of an impact it had on the kids, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Eisenhuth said.
As the event was organized, she said the students were excited to participate and get a part.
“The message is so important,” she added. “We’re a family here and these kids, we care about them, and it takes one bad choice. We just kind of want them to see the impact and everything that happens ... and they have a prom tomorrow, so it all ties in. So, we’re very thankful for everybody involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.