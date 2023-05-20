JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Benscreek Canoe Club members Brian Weinzierl and Tom Onomopiak could barely keep up with the amount of traffic flowing into Greenhouse Park on Friday.
The area was packed with vehicles sporting license plates from all over, each there to enjoy the river-based recreation offered by the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous that’s sponsored by the club.
“Rendezvous means come and meet, and that’s what we’re doing,” Weinzierl said.
He’s been a club member for around 12 years and described the event as a great way to connect with people.
He and Onomopiak took names and ZIP codes, and in exchange for a small entrance fee handed out wristbands to the visitors.
This is the 32nd year for the three-day event that features everything from live music and vendors to a conservation event and much more.
Used equipment, such as kayaks, was also available for sale to those interested in getting into whitewater events or expanding their collection of gear.
That’s all in addition to the races, rodeos and other water-based activities.
Some people traveled to Johnstown for the day, while others were camping there through the weekend.
Pittsburgh resident Brian Joly made the trip in with his friends, Matt Pascal and Martin Wick, to take part in the Class II/III downriver sprint race that started at Carpenter’s Park and ended at Greenhouse Park, which is part of the Headwaters Cup Series.
Contestants raced in kayaks, open boats and canoes.
Joly said he and his friends have come to town for the rendezvous on and off for nearly 30 years.
“I went to UPJ, and this is like home,” he said, adding that he’s paddled all the rivers and creeks in the area.
Wick said he loves the downriver race and getting to see people he hasn’t seen since last year.
The trio did two trial runs on the race path Friday before getting into the water for the event.
Joly said the stretch from Carpenter’s Park to Greenhouse Park has a good balance of whitewater and flatwater areas and that those who race in the Headwaters Cup have an impressive pedigree.
For example, Pascal and fellow downriver contestant Chris Norbury have competed with the USA Wildwater Team.
Joly raced in a Phoenix wildwater boat and came in fifth.
Pascal took first.
On Saturday, a freestyle rodeo is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and the premiere of this year’s First Waves film is scheduled for that evening between the Plate Scrapers’ sets.
Then on Sunday, rendezvous visitors can participate in a paddle before closing out the weekend.
For more information, visit www.stonycreekrendezvous.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.