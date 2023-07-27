WATCH VIDEO | One dead, five injured in Westmont fire, authorities say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One man died and five family members were injured when fire tore through a house in Westmont Borough early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 2:05 a.m. in a two-story house in the 200 block of Fayette Street. Fire companies and EMS units from multiple counties were called to the scene, West Hills Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Schrock said.
“Crews arrived on scene with heavy fire conditions on the first floor,” he said.
“Multiple people were on the roof over the porch,” Schrock said. “Rescues were made and the fire was extinguished.”
A young adult male was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:18 a.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
His identity is being withheld due to ongoing efforts to notify additional immediate family members, Lees said.
The people inside were asleep at the time of the fire, West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
Five family members were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Their conditions were not available.
Fire officials are focusing their investigation in the back of the house, Tauber said.
A state police fire marshal was at the scene. West Hills Fire Department, West Hills Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating.
The cause is being ruled undetermined until the investigation is complete, Schrock said.
Responding fire companies included Johnstown, Southmont, Cover Hill, Upper Yoder, Middle Taylor, Richland and Nanty Glo.
Responding EMS units included Hilltop Upper Yoder, Conemaugh Valley, East Hills, Somerset, West End and Riverside.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.