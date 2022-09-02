JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire destroyed a two-story building in the Old Conemaugh Borough section of Johnstown on Friday, authorities said.
Fire broke at 1:04 p.m. inside an abandon building in the 100 block of Kingston Place.
The two-alarm blaze brought city and suburban fire crews. Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard said detectives were on the scene interviewing witnesses in an effort to find the cause.
Carmen Formica, owner of Formica's Kitchen Designs and Contractor on Railroad Street, located behind the burning building, said he has four buildings and seven trucks nearby that were not damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
